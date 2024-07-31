US Fed Meet Live Updates: Powell-led FOMC likely to hold rates steady amid dovish commentary
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
US Fed Meet Live Updates: After raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March of 2022 in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to rising price pressures, the central bank has now kept the policy rate on hold since July 2023 to anchor in high inflation and bring it down consistently toward the two per cent target range.
Powell-led FOMC to deliver policy decision today