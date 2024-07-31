Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

US Fed Meet Live Updates: Powell-led FOMC likely to hold rates steady amid dovish commentary

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
Nikita Prasad

US Fed Meet Live Updates: Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel has kept interest rates steady at the 23-year high-mark for seven consecutive policy meetings since July 2023.

US Fed Meet Live Updates: This file photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES

US Fed Meet Live Updates: After raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March of 2022 in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to rising price pressures, the central bank has now kept the policy rate on hold since July 2023 to anchor in high inflation and bring it down consistently toward the two per cent target range.

31 Jul 2024, 06:27 PM IST US Fed Meet Live:

31 Jul 2024, 06:12 PM IST US Fed Meet Live: Powell-led FOMC to deliver policy decision today

Powell-led FOMC to deliver policy decision today

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.