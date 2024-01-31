US Fed Meet Outcome LIVE Updates: The US Federal Reserve will begin its second day of interest rate delierations on Wednesday. Jerome Powell-led Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to keep the interest rates steady in its fight against inflation and continue talks about when to start cutting them.
The central bank has maintained a hawkish stance on interest rates in a bid to tame surging inflation and bring it below the long-run target of two percent.
In past months, the Fed's target inflation rate has drastically tumbled below an annual 3.0 percent, while economic growth remained robust at 2.5 percent in 2023 and unemployment stayed close to historic lows.
US Fed Meet Outcome LIVE Updates: Given the improvement in the US inflation situation, experts are hoping that the central bank would intiate rate cuts starting in May or June. The US job market and inflation situation has improved over the past few months.
"On one hand, inflation numbers continue to surprise to the downside. The Fed’s preferred gauge decelerated to 2.9 per cent in December, crossing below 3 per cent for the first time since early 2021, according to data published Friday. On the other, consumer spending continues to be surprisingly robust. It’s undoubtedly getting a boost from the downdraft in inflation, but the strength still may keep some worried that price pressures could mount once again," reported Bloomberg.
US Fed Meet Outcome LIVE Updates: Before the announcement of the US Fed meeting, the US stocks finished on a mixed note on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent to finish the day at 38,467.31. The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent to 4,924.97, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8 per cent to 15,509.90.
US Fed Meet Outcome LIVE Updates: As most economists are suggesting that the Federal Reserve is likely to hold its key lending rate steady for a fourth consecutive meeting, analysts will be keenly looking for any indication of how soon the US central bank could start cutting rates.
"The data to date has been stunningly good," KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk wrote in a blog post this week.
US Fed Meet Live Updates: US Fed will announce results on key lending rates on Wednesday. The central bank began its two-day meeting on Tuesday at which policymakers are expected to hold interest rates steady.
