US Fed meeting decision today: PIMCO warns market is underestimating risk of US recession and rate hikes2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:02 PM IST
PIMCO warns of US recession risk and expects another rate hike from the Fed, prompting a preference for safe-haven assets.
Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) believes that the market may be ignoring the risk of at least one more rate hike from the US Fed before the year-end and a looming US recession. At this juncture, safe-haven assets may be preferred plays.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message