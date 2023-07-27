Fed not worried to push rates higher due to soft landing in US economy: Economists after July Fed outcome2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The quarter percentage-point rise lifts the overnight interest rate to a range between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent, the US central bank said, adding that it will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.
The US Federal Reserve in its July monetary policy meeting raised its benchmark lending rate to the highest level since 2001, analysts reckon that the US economy and market has been resilient in the face of sticky inflation and hence the central bank is not too worried about pushing rates even higher.
