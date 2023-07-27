‘’But it looks like the economy is going to be okay. The US economy has been resilient despite high inflation and tightening monetary policy. The unemployment rate is near record lows in half of US states, and consumer confidence is at a two-year high. Stocks have been doing surprisingly well, with Wall Street defying the pressures of what has been the fastest hiking cycle in about 40 years, noted analysts'' said Subho Moulik, CEO, Appreciate, a fintech platform for savings and investments.