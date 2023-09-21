US Fed Meeting: FOMC keeps interest rates unchanged; here are 10 key takeaways from Federal Reserve monetary policy2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:38 AM IST
The Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) unanimously voted to leave the Fed funds rate at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% after the two-day meeting held on September 19 and 20.
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged, in line with the street estimates. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) unanimously voted to leave the Fed funds rate at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% after the two-day meeting held on September 19 and 20.