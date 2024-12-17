The US Federal Reserve will begin its deliberations for the latest monetary policy decisions today, December 17, and will announce its new benchmark interest rate decision on Wednesday, December 18. The US central bank will conduct its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting amid expectations of another quarter-point rate cut for the second straight meeting.

Wall Street experts and economists widely expect the US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel to reduce the benchmark policy rate again after delivering its first rate cut since 2020 in September 2024. The US federal fund rate currently sits at 4.50 per cent—4.75 per cent after the rate-setting panel slashed its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) during the seventh US Fed policy for 2024.

Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst APAC, VT Markets

The S&P 500 remains near all-time highs as markets await the Federal Reserve's December 18 meeting, where a 25-basis-point rate cut is widely anticipated. Key focus areas include Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary on inflation, labor markets, and growth, which will shape expectations for 2025 monetary policy. Recent economic data highlights U.S. resilience, with unemployment steady at 4.2%, Q3 GDP growth finalized at 2.8%, and inflation rising modestly to 2.7% y/y. Retail sales rebounded sharply in November, signalling strong consumer spending.

The Fed’s updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), especially the dot plot, will be pivotal. Markets now anticipate only two rate cuts in 2025, down from four earlier, due to economic strength and inflation risks. Any deviation in the Fed’s rate projections could significantly influence market sentiment.

The Fed’s decision and Powell’s tone will impact U.S. equities, bonds, and the Dollar. A dovish outlook could push the S&P 500 higher, while a hawkish stance may trigger a pullback. Similarly, inflation risks or fewer rate cuts could strengthen the U.S. Dollar.

For India, the Dollar Index plays a crucial role. A dovish Fed, signalling lower U.S. rates, tends to boost Indian equities, particularly in financials, real estate, and mid-caps, as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) seek higher returns. Conversely, a hawkish Fed may strengthen the Dollar, leading to capital outflows, pressure on the Indian Rupee, and a NIFTY 50 correction. However, Indian IT sectors could benefit due to their global exposure to a stronger Dollar.

US Fed rate cut trend In September, the FOMC voted 11 to 1 to lower the federal funds rate after holding it at over a two-decade high for more than a year. It was the US Fed’s first rate cut after four years. The central bank maintained the key borrowing rate elevated at the 23-year high for 14 consecutive months since July 2023 to combat the worst inflation outbreak in almost 40 years.

In September, the US Fed kicked off its monetary policy easing cycle to cut rates from a two-decade high. The benchmark overnight interest rate currently sits between 4.50 per cent - 4.75 per cent, down three-quarters of a percentage point from September, after hiking it by 5.25 percentage points between March 2022 and July 2023 to tame inflation.