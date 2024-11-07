US Fed Meeting Live Updates: The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its seventh policy decision for 2024 on Thursday, November 7, after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and is widely expected to slash the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) or (1/4) quarter a percentage point, broadly in line with Wall Street estimates.
In the September meeting, the US Fed slashed the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) or (½) half a percentage point to 4.75 per cent-5 per cent for the first time in four years after policymakers expressed confidence that inflation was consistently on track to come near the four per cent target.
US Fed policymakers see the benchmark interest rate falling by another half-point (50 bps) by the end of this year, another full percentage point in 2025, and a final half-point reduction in 2026 to end in a 2.75 per cent-3.00 per cent range. One bps is equal to one hundredth (1/100) of a percentage point.
US Fed Meeting Live: How does a US Fed rate cut benefit the economy?
A rate cut could lower borrowing costs, including for mortgages and business loans, giving individuals and companies the incentive to spend and invest. “Fed’s actions will have a direct and swift impact on the economy compared to the potential long-term effects of the election, where legislative changes could take months to unfold," said Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group.
In September, the FOMC voted 11 to 1 to lower the federal funds rate after holding it at over a two-decade high for more than a year. It was the US Fed’s first rate cut after four years. The central bank maintained the key borrowing rate elevated at the 23-year high for 14 consecutive months since July 2023 to combat the worst inflation outbreak in almost 40 years.
US Fed Meeting Live: FOMC to conduct policy decision after US election results
The US central bank will conduct its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting amid the high-stakes US Presidential Election results in 2024, seen as the “closest race" to the White House for the Presidency in the nation's electoral history. Republican candidate Donald Trump won the electoral verdict with over 270 votes and swept major swing states to officially become President-elect.
US Fed Meeting Live: Powell-led FOMC to unveil seventh policy decision for 2024 on November 7
The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its new interest rate decision on Thursday, November 7, after a two-day FOMC meeting. US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel is widely expected to reduce the benchmark policy rate for the second time in four years.
The estimates were cemented after the latest government data revealed that US inflation cooled for the sixth straight month in September 2024, giving a major boost to Wall Street's bets on the US Federal Reserve's definite 25 bps interest rate cuts.