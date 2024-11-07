LIVE UPDATES

US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Powell-led FOMC to unveil interest rate decision today after US election verdict

1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2024, 05:27 PM IST

US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Jerome Powell-led FOMC last reduced the policy rate by 50 bps for the first time in four years in September after leaving it elevated at the 23-year high mark for eight consecutive meetings since July 2023.