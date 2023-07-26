comScore
Business News/ Economy / US Fed Meeting LIVE: Global investors expect the last rate hike in current cycle
LIVE UPDATES

US Fed Meeting LIVE: Global investors expect the last rate hike in current cycle

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 03:48 PM IST

US Fed Meeting LIVE updates: US Federal Reserve is expected to increase the benchmark rates by 25 basis point

The US Federal Reserve Building is seen in Washington (AFP)

US Federal Reserve Meeting Today: Following a pause on rate hikes in June, it is highly probable that the US Federal Reserve will opt for an increase in benchmark rates by 25 basis points, bringing them to a range of 5.25% to 5.50% on Wednesday (July 26). Global investors will be paying close attention to the Federal Reserve's position on inflation and its forthcoming strategies concerning the trajectory of rate hikes.

It is expected that Federal Reserve might indicate the conclusion of the ongoing rate hike phase. According to a Reuters poll of 106 economists, a majority of them hold the belief that the rate hike in July will mark the final step in the current tightening cycle.

26 Jul 2023, 03:48:02 PM IST

US Fed Meeting LIVE: What experts opine? 

A Reuters poll took responses from 106 economists on the next moves of US Federal Reserves. A majority of economists said that the expected rate hike in July will be the final increase in the benchmark rate 

26 Jul 2023, 03:39:22 PM IST

US Fed Meeting LIVE: Global investors expect last rate hike in current cycle

The investors from across the world will keep a close eye on the meeting of Federal Reserve on Wednesday as they expect last rate hike in the benchmark rates

