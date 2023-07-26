US Fed Meeting LIVE: Global investors expect the last rate hike in current cycle

US Federal Reserve Meeting Today: Following a pause on rate hikes in June, it is highly probable that the US Federal Reserve will opt for an increase in benchmark rates by 25 basis points, bringing them to a range of 5.25% to 5.50% on Wednesday (July 26). Global investors will be paying close attention to the Federal Reserve's position on inflation and its forthcoming strategies concerning the trajectory of rate hikes.
It is expected that Federal Reserve might indicate the conclusion of the ongoing rate hike phase. According to a Reuters poll of 106 economists, a majority of them hold the belief that the rate hike in July will mark the final step in the current tightening cycle.
