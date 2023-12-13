The US Federal Open Market Committee started it's 2-day meeting on December 12 and will conclude today. It is widely expected to maintain policy rates in the current 5.25-5.50% range. Besides, the US central bank is expected to remain hawkish as inflation remains above its 2% target.
The US central bank, in addition to the rates decision, will also release Summary of Economic Projections at today's press conference, which is scheduled for 2 pm on December 13 (12.30 am IST on December 14).
US treasury yields remained in a tight range on December 12, a day ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome. The US Fed is expected to hold the rates steady. Meanwhile, the rate cut probability in March has dipped to 42% from previous day’s reading of 44%, ICICI Securities said in its latest report.
Powell’s press conference could focus heavily on a topic officials have been reluctant to discuss: when rate cuts are coming. Officials don’t want to declare victory yet on inflation or cause a market rally that makes it harder to sustain the slower economic growth they believe necessary to conquer inflation reported WSJ.
