US Fed Meeting Live: The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its interest rate decision today. The two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is being held on September 19 and September 20, with the monetary policy decision being announced today.
The US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell-led FOMC is widely expected to keep the interest rate unchanged after having raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022 to the current 5.25%-5.50% range, despite persistent US inflation rate levels exceeding the central bank's target range while the US economy remains resilient. Stay tuned to our US Fed Meeting Live blog for the lates updates on FOMC meeting outcome.
US Fed Meeting Live: How will the US Fed interest rate decision impact the stock market?
The market might have discounted the possibility of a pause by the Fed in September. So, the market may not react to the move. However, the Fed Chair's commentary on the inflation trajectory and growth will be closely observed by the markets.
"Investors will analyse the outcome and the accompanying comments for hints about the probable timing of the rate hike cycle and the Fed's view on the job markets, inflation and economic growth," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Jasani said global markets, including India, are expecting the US Fed to maintain rates at their September 19-20 meet and hence if it comes true, by itself it may not impact their trajectory. However in case there is any surprise (positive or negative) in the Fed's commentary, then it could have an impact on Indian markets, though less than that in other developed economies. Read here
US Fed Meeting Live: What would be the US Fed rate decision today?
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep its current interest rates unchanged during the meeting on September 19-20 despite persistent inflation levels exceeding the central bank's target range while the US economy remains resilient. The US Fed has been raising rates since March 2022 and this could be the second time since then that the Fed may maintain a pause on interest rate hikes. While a pause seems highly likely, the possibility of a rate cut is extremely feeble at this juncture.
Markets across the globe will closely watch what the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says about inflation and the US economy.
