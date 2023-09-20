LIVE UPDATES

US Fed Meeting Live Updates: FOMC may hold interest rates as Powell to likely deliver hawkish policy amid high inflation

1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 03:11 PM IST

The US Fed rate decision is set to be announced today with the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell-led FOMC widely expected to keep the interest rate unchanged after having raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022 to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.