US Fed Meeting LIVE: The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its second policy decision of 2024 today, following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This comes amid rising stagflation risks fueled by Donald Trump's tariff hikes, which have intensified global trade tensions.
US Fed Expected to Hold Interest Rates Steady
1.Wall Street anticipates the US Fed will maintain its benchmark interest rate in response to economic uncertainty and a volatile trade policy.
2. Economists warn of stagflation—a mix of high inflation and stagnant growth, worsened by government spending cuts and rising layoffs.
Recap of US Fed's January Policy Decision
In January 2024, Jerome Powell-led FOMC held rates steady at 4.25 per cent - 4.50 per cent, marking the first decision since Donald Trump took office as the 47th US President.
Also Read: US Fed to unveil policy verdict amid 'stagflation risk', chief Jerome Powell eyes rate pause: 5 key things to know
The US Fed lowered the key overnight interest rates by a full percentage point in the final months of 2024. After raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March 2022 in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to combat the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, the central bank held the rate on hold between July 2023-2024 to anchor in high inflation and consistently bring it down toward the two per cent target range.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Stocks in Asia are set to follow declines on Wall Street, after heavy selling resumed in the largest technology companies in a sign investors are paring exposure in US risk assets. Gold climbed to a fresh record.
Futures for equity benchmarks in Sydney, Tokyo and Hong Kong all indicated lower starts. Traders ratcheted back wagers on US interest-rate cuts before the US Federal Reserve decision, as they seek clarity amid a thicket of economic and political crosscurrents. Treasuries edged up after a solid $13 billion sale of 20-year bonds.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: European shares closed slightly higher on Wednesday after logging gains in the previous session when Germany inched closer to plans for a massive spending surge, while investors were focussed on the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 was up 0.2 per cent, extending gains to a fourth session. Mid-caps and small-caps in the country underperformed peers on Wednesday, falling 1.1 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively. Germany's blue-chip index fell 0.4 per cent.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Economic growth was relatively robust through the end of 2024, while the labor market has remained fairly strong, with healthy levels of job creation, and an unemployment rate hovering close to historic lows.
But the mood has shifted in the weeks since Trump returned to the White House. Since the stop-start rollout of tariffs, inflation expectations have risen, and financial markets have tumbled.
In its December economic outlook, Fed policymakers penciled in two quarter-point rate cuts for this year. Amid the trade uncertainty, economists at Barclays wrote in a recent note that they expect policymakers to dial that back to just one cut this year.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Economists use those dots to guide what the US Fed sees as most likely to happen regarding interest rates. US Fed policymakers on the rate-setting committee will also publish updated economic forecasts today, with many analysts anticipating trade uncertainty could cause them to increase their inflation outlook slightly and downgrade their predictions for growth.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: According to Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director & CEO of SKI Capital Services Ltd, gold is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations and the US dollar.
"In case of no rate cut (status quo at 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent): If the US Fed maintains rates, gold may see limited upside or a slight pullback, as higher yields make non-yielding assets like gold less attractive.
Dovish Signals (rate cuts expected in 2025): If Powell signals rate cuts later in the year, the dollar could weaken, boosting gold prices as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold," said Wadhwa.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Wall Street's main indexes moved higher on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve's widely anticipated monetary policy decision, at a time when worries linger about trade policies and their impact on the economy.
At 11:39 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.14 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 41,843.97, the S&P 500 gained 40.51 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 5,654.94, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 175.40 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 17,679.52.
US stocks have come under severe selling pressure in recent weeks after a raft of economic indicators signalled a cooling of the economy amid trade policy uncertainties.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: According to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, a well-signalled pivot toward rate cuts would provide stability and ensure inflation expectations remain anchored. “A clear indication today that easing will begin at the next meeting would restore market confidence, support equities, and relieve pressure on risk-sensitive currencies," said Green.
“The dollar’s trajectory will also be influenced by the US Fed’s tone, as a dovish shift would likely weaken the currency, fueling momentum in global markets. However, if Powell and his colleagues deliver only vague reassurances without a firm commitment, expect heightened volatility," added Green.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: The meeting occurs against a backdrop of market volatility, partly due to recent tariff we was announcements and their implications for the global market might influence the US Fed’s policy stance in the coming months. The outcome of the March FOMC meeting will directly impact gold and crude oil prices, primarily through its influence on interest rates, the US dollar, and inflation expectations.
“While no immediate changes to interest rates are expected, the FOMC’s communications will be pivotal in shaping market expectations for the remainder of the year. His remarks will be scrutinized for any signals regarding the Fed’s assessment of economic conditions and potential policy adjustments in response to evolving economic data," said Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director & CEO of SKI Capital Services Ltd.
Dr. Bharath Supra Associate Professor (School Of Business Management), NMIMS Navi Mumbai said, “A dovish policy would reduce borrowing costs and lift the markets, while a hawkish Fed could lead to a selloff. Bond yield, stocks and the dollar are all still volatile, reacting to every policy limit. Investors are looking to the Fed for signals on its future actions."
US consumer sentiment plunged to a 2-1/2-year low in March 2025, and inflation expectations soared amid concerns that US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, which have ignited a trade war, would boost prices. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index tumbled 10.5 per cent monthly and plunged 27.1 per cent over the past year.
"I would like to express my thanks to US President Donald Trump for nominating me as the Vice Chair for Supervision. I am grateful for the continued faith and confidence he has placed in me to fulfill this vital role.
If confirmed, I will promote a safe and sound banking system through a pragmatic approach to supervision and regulation with a transparent and tailored bank regulatory framework that encourages innovation. I will leverage my hands-on experience as a banker, a bank regulator, and a Board Member to address the challenges ahead.
I look forward to working with my counterparts in the other agencies and my Board colleagues to support a growing US economy and prosperity for all Americans," said Michelle Bowman in an official statement.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex, and Nifty 50 ended on a positive note on Wednesday, taking their winning momentum to the third day running due to heavy buying in market heavyweights L&T, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries amid fresh foreign fund inflows. Nifty 50 settled above 22,900, driven by fresh foreign capital inflows ahead of the US Fed policy decision.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 147.79 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 75,449.05. During the day, it advanced 267.12 points or 0.35 per cent to 75,568.38. The NSE Nifty rose 73.30 points or 0.32 per cent to 22,907.60.
Mid-caps logged their best day in nine months as investors scooped up cheaper stocks on easing valuations. The broader midcaps and smallcaps jumped 2.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively. The midcap index clocked its biggest single-day percentage gain since early June 2024.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: US stock indexes are rising Wednesday as Wall Street waits to hear what the US Federal Reserve will say in the afternoon about where interest rates may be heading. The S&P 500 was up 0.8 per cent in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 262 points, or 0.6 per cent, as of 12:33 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was one per cent higher.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after touching a record level earlier in the day on continued safe-haven demand, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day.
Spot gold remained unchanged at $3,034.12 an ounce as of 12:04 p.m. ET (1604 GMT). Bullion surged to an all-time high of $3,045.24 earlier in the session, marking its 15th record peak this year. US gold futures added 0.1 per cent to $3,042.90.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to extend its rate cut pause on Wednesday as it seeks to navigate the economic turbulence unleashed by US President Donald Trump's approach to tariffs.
The second day of deliberations by the US Fed's rate-setting committee began at 9:00 am local time in Washington (1300 GMT) as scheduled, the US central bank announced in a statement. The decision will be published in the afternoon and will be followed by a press conference with US Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Many analysts fear Trump's tariffs, civil service job cuts, and immigration plans could push up inflation and hamper economic growth, and complicate the US Fed's plans to bring inflation down to its long-term target of two per cent while maintaining a healthy labor market.
US Fed policymakers are likely to hold rates steady at between 4.25 and 4.50 percent, and to signal they will wait for more clarity on the economic impact of the new administration's policies before contemplating a cut.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Softer US labor market conditions against the backdrop of the US trade-policy uncertainty have prompted Barclays to raise its expectations to two rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve for 2025 from one.
The brokerage expects two quarter-point rate cuts in June and September. It had earlier projected one 25-basis point cut in June. Barclays expect the first rate cut in June to "reflect indications of slower growth and rising unemployment" while the second rate cut in September to indicate "a rising unemployment rate and some signs of improvement in monthly inflation prints."
Following the cut in September this year, Barclays expects the central bank to remain on an extended pause and resume its cutting cycle in March 2026. It also lowered its Q4/Q4 2025 growth projections to 0.7 per cent from 1.5 per cent expected earlier.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Canada's main stock index rose more than one per cent on Wednesday, mirroring the positive sentiment on Wall Street as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate verdict due later in the day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.2 per cent at 24,999.08 points, its highest level in over two weeks. Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq index gained 1.1 per cent.
Canada's information technology sector was the biggest gainer among sectors on Wednesday, adding 2.4 per cent, boosted by a 7.2 per cent jump in index heavyweight Shopify. The energy index rose 1.8 per cent, extending its gains to a fourth straight session even as oil prices were flat.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Donald Trump on Monday picked Michelle Bowman to be the Federal Reserve's next vice chair for supervision, tapping someone seen as favoring a lighter touch to banking regulation. The central bank role requires confirmation by the Senate, which is controlled by Trump's Republican party.
"I am pleased to announce that Michelle 'Miki' Bowman will be the US Federal Reserve's new Vice Chair of Supervision," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social site. "Miki has the 'know-how' to get it done," he said. Bowman, a former community banker, was nominated by Trump to the Fed's governing board in 2018.
The US Fed vice chair for supervision must be nominated from the ranks of the bank's seven-strong Board of Governors, which currently has three Republican appointees: US Fed chair Jerome Powell, Bowman, and governor Christopher Waller.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: The price of gold, seen as a safe-haven investment, struck a record high above $3,045 an ounce on fears of a fresh upsurge in hostilities in the Middle East after Israel launched its most intense strikes on Gaza since a ceasefire with Hamas took effect.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Canada's main stock index rose about one per cent on Wednesday, mirroring the positive sentiment on Wall Street as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate verdict due later in the day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.96 per cent at 24,925.55 points. The Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq index gained 0.9 per cent. Canada's information technology sector was the biggest gainer among sectors on Wednesday, adding two per cent, boosted by a seven per cent jump in index heavyweight Shopify.
The pressure on Canadian equities reflects markets globally as investors try to price in risks of recession due to US President Donald Trump's tariffs and the resulting trade war. The Bank of Canada, at its policy meeting last week, had warned that the domestic economy could be hit by trade uncertainties.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: US stocks advanced and bitcoin rebounded on Wednesday as markets awaited the rate decision from the US Federal Reserve, which could provide insight regarding the state of the economy and the central bank's next monetary policy moves.
Megacap tech-related momentum stocks rebounded in a risk-on revival that put the Nasdaq out front, strengthened the dollar and put gold on the defensive. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.54 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 41,829.45, the S&P 500 rose 36.30 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 5,650.99 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 159.22 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 17,661.27.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.34 per cent to 103.65, with the euro down 0.43 per cent at $1.0896. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.42 per cent to 149.89. The Turkish lira was last trading down 3.55 per cent at 37.987 per dollar.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Wednesday after five consecutive sessions of gains, with investors maintaining caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2 per cent by 7.40 GMT. In a week packed with central bank meetings, the Federal Reserve's policy decision takes center stage in the day. The US top bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, with any signals on future rate cuts to support growth being crucial.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated monetary policy decision, at a time when worries linger about trade policies and their impact on the economy.
At 09:48 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.05 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 41,792.36, the S&P 500 gained 23.94 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 5,638.60, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 96.19 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 17,600.31.
Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, led by a 0.8 per cent gain in consumer discretionary stocks. Tesla gained 3.1 per cent after the EV maker logged declines over the past two sessions.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: US Treasury yields gained on Wednesday and two-year yields hit a three-week high before the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates on hold and policymakers are due to update their economic and interest rate projections.
Investors will focus on whether US Fed officials have soured on the economic outlook as uncertainty about the implementation and impact of trade tariffs dents consumer sentiment.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes was last up 2.5 basis points on the day at 4.306 per cent.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 4 basis points to 4.082 per cent, the highest since February 27. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened by around two basis points to 22 basis points.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, after touching a fresh record level earlier in the day on continued safe-haven demand, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day.
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $3,030.13 an ounce, as of 09:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT). Bullion surged to an all-time high of $3,045.24 earlier in the session, marking its 15th record peak this year. US gold futures shed 0.1 per cent to $3,038.00.
Gold, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven investment during times of inflation or economic volatility, has climbed over 15 per cent so far this year. Spot silver dropped 1.2 per cent to $33.61 an ounce, platinum lost 1.6 per cent to $980.90 and palladium fell 0.8 per cen to $959.20.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated monetary policy decision, at a time when worries about trade policies and their impact on the economy have rattled investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.73 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 41,666.04, the S&P 500 gained 18.29 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 5,632.95, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 84.20 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 17,588.32 at the opening bell.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Focus will be on new economic projections from policymakers that will give an idea of how they feel US President Donald Trump's policies will affect economic growth, inflation and unemployment. Traders see the Fed lowering borrowing costs by at least two 25-basis point cuts by December, with the first expected in July, according to data compiled by LSEG.
US stocks have come under severe selling pressure in the recent weeks after a raft of economic indicators signaled a cooling of the US economy amid trade policy uncertainties. The benchmark S&P 500 index confirmed last week it was in correction following a 10 per cent drop from its recent high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also confirmed a correction on March 6, while the blue-chip Dow is about two per cent away from the correction threshold.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Wall Street's main indexes were poised for a higher open on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated monetary policy decision, at a time when worries about trade policies and their impact on the economy have rattled investors.
The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range, when it releases its policy statement at 2 p.m. ET. At 08:47 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 34 points, or 0.08 per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 68.5 points, or 0.35 per cent.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: US Fed ‘in no hurry’ to cut rates
“While there have been recent developments in some of these areas, especially trade policy, uncertainty around the changes and their likely effects remains high," said US Fed's Powell. “As we parse the incoming information, we are focused on separating the signal from the noise as the outlook evolves. We do not need to be in a hurry, and are well positioned to wait for greater clarity.
In the January US Fed verdict, Powell said in the post-policy press conference that the US central bank had paused the interest rates to see further progress on inflation. The US Fed policymakers had stated that labour market conditions remain solid, and US inflation remains ‘somewhat elevated’ in January.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: US Fed's ‘dot plot’ projections to be tweaked
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled potential changes for the US Fed's closely watched "dot plot" interest-rate projections as part of a policy framework review underway at the US central bank and expected to wrap up by the end of summer.
"On the communications...particularly our post-meeting communications, we're going to take a close look at the SEP and also compare ourselves to what other central banks around the world do," Jerome Powell said at a research conference in New York, referring to the US Fed's summary of economic projections.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: US Fed chair Jerome Powell signals rate pause
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the US Federal Reserve is likely to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the coming months as it waits for widespread uncertainty stemming from President Donald Trump's policies.
US Fed chair Powell said the Trump administration is making policy changes in several areas, including trade, taxes, government spending, immigration and regulation, and added that the “net effect" of those changes are what will matter for the US economy and the US Fed's interest rate policies.
The US Federal Reserve will livestream the press conference on its official channels, enabling the public and investors to watch in real time. You can watch the meeting on below links -
US Fed Meeting LIVE: The FOMC conducts eight scheduled meetings each year, with additional sessions as necessary. The upcoming two-day meeting is set for March 18 and 19, with the key interest rate announcement expected on March 19 at 2 p.m. ET (March 20, 12:30 a.m. IST). The committee will also release its economic projections alongside the decision.
After the meeting concludes, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will hold a post-policy press conference on March 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET (March 20, 1 a.m. IST) to discuss the policy outlook and answer questions from the media
US Fed Meeting LIVE: The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate to act independently and keep inflation and employment in check, primarily by raising and lowering short-term interest rates. Experts believe that under Trump's presidency, there has been a distinct shift in the dynamics between the administration and the US Fed.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: The US Federal Reserve's rate-setting panel led by US Fed chair Jerome Powell will reveal the second monetary policy decision for 2025 today amid broad economic uncertainty in the US due to Donald Trump's tariff hikes and trade policies. Wall Street analysts and market experts foresee an interest rate pause for to gauge the impact of tariffs on US inflation and economic growth.