US Fed Meeting LIVE: Wall Street drifts higher ahead of Powell-led FOMC policy verdict, Dow Jones up 260 points

LIVE UPDATES

15 min read . 11:19 PM IST

US Fed Meeting LIVE: Jerome Powell-led FOMC will unveil the second policy verdict for 2025 after maintaining the policy rate steady at 4.25-4.50 per cent in January. The US central bank lowered the rates for three straight meetings in 2024.