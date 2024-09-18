US Fed Meeting Live Updates: The United States Federal Reserve's (US Fed) Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce the first rate cut in over four years, since 2020, at a press conference today after concluding the two-day monetary policy meeting from September 17-18.
The estimated US Fed rate cut will be announced AFP months ahead of the US presidential elections scheduled for November 2024.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 pm (EST) on September 18, which is 12.30 am IST on September 19.
US Fed Meeting Live: D-Street experts bet on size of interest rate cut
US Fed Meeting Live: Powell-led FOMC to unveil policy decision on September 18
US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led FOMC will deliver the policy verdict on September 18. The US central bank is poised to cut interest rates for the first time in four years