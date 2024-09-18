Hello User
US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Powell-led FOMC poised to cut rates for first time in four years

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Nikita Prasad

US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Powell-led FOMC will announce key rate changes today.Wall Street expects that the Federal Reserve will cut rates.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to announce decision on September 18, 2024.

US Fed Meeting Live Updates: The United States Federal Reserve's (US Fed) Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce the first rate cut in over four years, since 2020, at a press conference today after concluding the two-day monetary policy meeting from September 17-18. 

The estimated US Fed rate cut will be announced AFP months ahead of the US presidential elections scheduled for November 2024.

 The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 pm (EST) on September 18, which is 12.30 am IST on September 19. 

18 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST US Fed Meeting Live: D-Street experts bet on size of interest rate cut

18 Sep 2024, 04:44 PM IST US Fed Meeting Live: Powell-led FOMC to unveil policy decision on September 18 

US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led FOMC will deliver the policy verdict on September 18. The US central bank is poised to cut interest rates for the first time in four years 

