The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady at a 22-year high in its policy meeting on October 31-November 1 even as the US economy remains resilient despite high interest rates while inflation still remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target level. In its last policy meeting, the Fed had left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent.
The gross domestic product (GDP) of the US expanded at an annualised rate of 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) first estimate showed on Thursday, October 6.
In its previous policy meeting on September 20, the Fed chose to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged, with a range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent.
Market participants and economists will be closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's policy outcome for insights into the central bank's assessment of inflation, the state of the US economy, and its expected interest rate path. Key questions revolve around whether the Fed will opt for interest rate reductions in the near term or maintain a more hawkish stance by signalling further rate hikes.
It’s widely expected that the Fed won’t raise rates this time around but will do so in December. That may give a boost to bond yields.
"As of now, we still think July was the last hike, but we do reckon that the resilience in both Inflation and growth is reinforcing the higher-for-longer stance even as financial and geopolitical shocks loom over the outlook," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!