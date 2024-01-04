US Fed meeting minutes: Here are 10 key highlights from the FOMC December meeting
The US Federal Reserve officials also were concerned about the damage that “overly restrictive” monetary policy might do to the economy, the minutes showed.
The US Federal Reserve officials seemed convinced that inflation was coming under control, with “upside risks" diminished, while almost all participants indicated a lower target range for the federal funds rate by the end of 2024, according to minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting held on December 12-13.