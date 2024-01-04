The US Federal Reserve officials seemed convinced that inflation was coming under control, with “upside risks" diminished, while almost all participants indicated a lower target range for the federal funds rate by the end of 2024, according to minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting held on December 12-13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fed officials also were concerned about the damage that “overly restrictive" monetary policy might do to the economy.

The central bank held its benchmark overnight interest rate steady in the current 5.25%-5.50% range at last month's policy meeting, with new economic projections showing most officials expect that the policy rate will need to be lowered by three-quarters of a percentage point over the course of 2024.

Here are key takeaways from the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes released on Wednesday:

- According to projections issued at the Fed's December meeting, all but two Fed officials see the benchmark policy rate lower by the end of 2024 than it is now, with a majority of policymakers seeing it trimmed by at least three quarters of a percentage point.

- US Fed officials were convinced that inflation is under control and there was growing concern about the risks that “overly restrictive" monetary policy may pose to the economy.

- Participants pointed to the decline in inflation seen during 2023, noting the recent shift down in six-month inflation readings in particular, the minutes said.

- FOMC participants reaffirmed it would be appropriate for policy to remain restrictive until inflation was ‘clearly moving down sustainably’.

- In projections, almost all participants indicated their base-line implied a lower federal funds rate would be appropriate by the end of 2024.

- However, the Fed meeting minutes did not provide direct clues about when rate cuts might commence.

- Participants viewed policy rate as likely at or near its peak.

- FOMC members generally viewed addition of the word 'Any' to comments on possible additional firming as relaying their judgement that rates were likely at or near peak of cycle.

- A few participants suggested FOMC could face a trade-off between dual mandate goals in the period ahead.

- Coming policy decisions would be “careful and data-dependent," the minutes said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

