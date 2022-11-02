US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Wall Street opens lower ahead of Fed news on rates

The US Federal Reserve is due to wrap up a two-day policy meeting Wednesday that's expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. The market will be watching the Fed's interest-rate decision later today to gauge the outlook for demand.
02 Nov 2022, 08:03 PM IST
Dollar eases across the board
The dollar slipped broadly today as investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision amid speculation it might signal a slowdown in the pace of future rate hikes. The euro was 0.11% higher against the dollar at $0.9885, while against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.8% to 147.03 yen.
02 Nov 2022, 07:41 PM IST
US yields little changed before Fed statement
Treasury yields were little changed today hours before the US Fed is widely expected to raise its policy interest rate by 75 basis points amid market speculation the central bank may signal an easing of monetary tightening. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was above 4%, while two-year yields, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was above 4.5%.
02 Nov 2022, 07:31 PM IST
‘75 bps hike is not going to surprise anyone’
Market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and FOREX.com believe that a fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike will not surprise anyone, but the key question is whether the Fed will signal that it is ready to pivot to a less hawkish stance in its December and subsequent meetings
02 Nov 2022, 07:29 PM IST
Economists on rising rates
Economists fear that rising interest rates will spark a global economic downturn because they ramp up loan repayments for individuals and businesses, thereby denting consumer spending and investment.
02 Nov 2022, 07:16 PM IST
Stocks open lower on Wall Street
US stocks are opening modestly lower ahead of what traders expect will be another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve to fight the worst inflation in four decades. The S&P 500 was off 0.4%, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq.
02 Nov 2022, 07:15 PM IST
Surging inflation
The central bank has been ramping up interest rates to cool demand and fight surging inflation, amid fears the strong labor market will cause a wage spiral.
02 Nov 2022, 07:06 PM IST
Oil steadies in rangebound trading
Oil traded near $88 a barrel before the US Fed’s latest interest rate decision and as an industry report pointed to another sizable decline in US crude inventories.
02 Nov 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Wall St in holding pattern ahead of Fed rate decision
US futures trading on Wall Street appeared to be in a holding pattern ahead of a decision by the Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase in its attempt to curb inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials were unchanged and the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1%.