Business News/ Economy / US Fed holds rate unchanged: Read full text from policy statement

1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:54 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Rakshita Madan

Federal Reserve leaves key interest rate unchanged as inflation pressure eases; signals one more rate hike this year.

The US Federal Reserve today announced that it has left its key interest rate unchanged as inflation pressure is easing a bit. The Federal Open Market Committee have though signaled one more rate hike this year.

Here is the full text of the policy statement issued by the US Federal Reserve --

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace. Job gains have slowed in recent months but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.

The US banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

Catch live coverage on US FOMC decision here

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals. The Committee’s assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H Powell, Chair; John C Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S Barr; Michelle W Bowman; Lisa D Cook; Austan D Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Adriana D Kugler; Lorie K Logan; and Christopher J Waller

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 11:54 PM IST
