US Fed Meeting Outcome LIVE Updates: The US Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Wall Street analysts widely expect the central bank to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the seventh straight meeting.
The rate-setting panel ended its third policy-setting meeting of the year on May 1 and unanimously voted to hold the policy rate at the 23-year high mark, and said ‘’there has been a lack of further progress toward the Committee's two per cent inflation objective.''
The US Central bank added that it ‘’does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward two per cent.'' This indicates that rate cuts are not on cards anytime soon, until inflation cools down and moves sustainably towards the two per cent target set by the US Fed.
After raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March of 2022 in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to rising price pressures, the central bank has now kept the policy rate on hold since July 2023 to anchor in high inflation.
Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst, APAC - VT Markets:
"Last Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US non-farm payrolls increased by 272,000 for the month, considerably higher than the Wall Street consensus of 190,000 and well above April’s comparatively muted gain of 165,000.
In addition, average hourly earnings rose 4.1 per cent over the past 12 months, more than expected.
Beyond signaling a still-vibrant labor market, the data at the very least adds to the narrative that the Fed doesn’t have to rush to lower interest rates. As such, futures traders cut bets on rate cuts which meant a stronger US dollar for now.
Pricing in Fed funds futures pointed to almost no chance of a reduction at either the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on Wednesday or on July 30-31. From there, pricing indicates about a 50-50 chance of a September move, and only about a 43 per cent probability that the Fed will follow up with a second cut before the end of the year"
The US consumer price index-based (CPI) data will be released today ahead of the FOMC decision. Analysts and policymakers will look out for the inflation data which will likely impact the central bank's interest rate decision later today. US Fed is widely expected to maintain the status quo on key rates.
Siddharth Chaudhary, Senior Fund Manager – Fixed Income, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management:
“Market will watch out for US CPI and FOMC outcome today. The current pricing by US Treasury curve suggests that bonds have priced in little less than 50bps cut by December 2024.
The Fed has maintained the projection of three 25 bps reductions for last six months now versus the markets which has lowered its expectation from around seven cuts in early this year in response to data surprises in US.
The market right now is also not pricing in any possibility of Fed pivoting to less than two cuts in this meeting for the rest of the year. This though is not base case but still remains a possibility in light of recent data".
US Fed chairman Jerome Powell-led FOMC will unveil fourth policy decision of 2024 later tonight. Wall Street analysts widely expect the central bank to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the seventh straight meeting.