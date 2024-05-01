US Fed Meeting Outcome highlights: Powell-led FOMC holds rates steady at 5.25-5.50%, cuts Treasury cap to $25 billion

19 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 01:50 AM IST

US Fed Meeting Outcome highlights: Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel kept interest rates steady at a 23-year high for the sixth straight meeting. The central bank flagged disappointing inflation readings and suggested a possible stall towards achieving more balance in the economy.