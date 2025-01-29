US Fed Meeting LIVE: The US Federal Reserve will announce its first policy decision for 2024 after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting today. This is the first interest rate decision of the US central bank since Donald Trump took charge as the 47th US President on January 20.
In the December policy meeting, US Fed policymakers voted 11 to 1 to slash the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) or (1/4) quarter of a percentage point to 4.25 - 4.50 per cent, in line with Wall Street estimates. That was the US central bank's third straight interest rate cut of 2024 and the second straight 25 bps rate cut after the November decision.
US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel now envisions only one or two rate cuts in 2025 after the latest US inflation prints revealed that consumer prices still remain ‘somewhat elevated’ in the world's largest economy.
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate to act independently and keep inflation and employment in check, primarily by raising and lowering short-term interest rates. Experts believe that under Trump's presidency, there has been a distinct shift in the dynamics between the administration and the US Fed.
After raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March 2022 in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to combat the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, the central bank has held the rate on hold since July 2023 to anchor in high inflation and consistently bring it down toward the two per cent target range.
Euro zone yields edge down, focus turns to US Fed and ECB
Euro zone bond yields nudged lower on Wednesday as traders caught their breath ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day and the European Central Bank's on Thursday, with looming U.S. tech earnings and lower crude prices also in focus. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last down two basis points at 2.54 per cent, broadly in the middle of its recent range.
Investors will be watching chair Jerome Powell's press conference for any sense of how he is processing the latest inflation figures, Donald Trump's early economic policies and this week's tech-led equities selloff.
The latter caused traders to up bets on the scale of Fed easing they expect this year, driving a rally in US and European government bonds on Monday, though they have since steadied. The 10-year US Treasury yield was last at 4.53 per cent, two bps lower on the day.
The ECB is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points when it meets on Thursday, as policymakers look to boost a sluggish economy. Wednesday data showed bank lending to firms in the 20-nation euro area picked up last month, a sign that recent rapid interest rate cuts have started to flow through to the real economy.
Gold holds steady ahead of US Fed decision
Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as market participants were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day, while also pondering the implications of President Donald Trump's trade policies. Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to $2,759.49 per ounce while US gold futures were flat at $2,768.70. Last week, gold saw a 2.6 per cent rise, closing in on its all-time-high levels recorded in October.
Nasdaq futures rise as tech rebounds ahead of US Fed
US stock futures gained, extending their recovery from an AI-driven rout at the start of the week as traders shifted focus to big-tech earnings and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 added 0.4 per cent, while futures on the S&P 500 edged higher. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7 per cent as ASML Holding NV surged 11 per cent after order bookings beat estimates, spurring gains for semiconductor stocks.
Traders will be scouring results from Microsoft Corp., Meta and Tesla Inc. later for signs of weakness after Chinese startup DeepSeek’s cheaper AI model rattled markets. While the Fed is widely expected to hold rates, Chair Jerome Powell is likely to be pressed on the inflationary impact of potential trade tariffs and other policies from President Donald Trump’s White House.
US President Donald Trump seeks lower interest rates
Regarding the current US Fed interest rates, Trump has said that he seeks to lower them by unleashing energy production and would speak to the US Federal Reserve if needed. "I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately," he told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in a virtual address last week.
At a White House event following Davos, Trump said, "I think I know interest rates much better than they do, and I think I know it certainly much better than the one who's primarily in charge of making that decision," in an apparent reference to US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell-led FOMC to unveil first rate decision for 2025 today
The US Federal Reserve will unveil its first monetary policy decision for 2025 on today, January 29. This will be the US central bank's first policy verdict after Donald Trump took charge as the 47th US President on January 20. Wall Street anticipates policymakers will leave the federal fund interest rates unchanged until inflation progresses further toward their two per cent target.