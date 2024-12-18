US Fed Meeting LIVE: The US Federal Reserve will announce its eighth and last policy decision for 2024 after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Wall Street expects the central bank to slash the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) or (1/4) quarter of a percentage point for the second straight meeting after lowering it to 4.50 - 4.75 per cent in November.
The last policy verdict by the central bank came just after Republican Donald Trump secured a landslide victory in the 2024 US Presidential elections. In the September meeting, the US Fed slashed the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) or (½) half a percentage point to 4.75 per cent-5 per cent for the first time in four years after policymakers expressed confidence that inflation was consistently on track to come near the target level.
Also Read: US Federal Reserve’s FOMC Meeting announcement today — when and where to watch
US Fed policymakers see the benchmark interest rate falling by another half-point (50 bps) by the end of this year, another full percentage point in 2025, and a final half-point reduction in 2026 to end in a 2.75 per cent-3.00 per cent range. One bps is equal to one hundredth (1/100) of a percentage point.
After raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March 2022 in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to combat the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, the central bank has held the rate on hold since July 2023 to anchor in high inflation and consistently bring it down toward the two per cent target range.
Stay tuned to our US Fed Meeting Live blog for the latest updates on FOMC meeting outcome.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: US stock indexes are drifting higher Wednesday as Wall Street waits for an announcement from the US Federal Reserve that could guide its direction into next year.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to inch closer to its all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 220 points, or 0.5 per cent, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3 per cent.
Nvidia, the superstar responsible for a chunk of Wall Street’s rally to records in recent years, climbed 4.3 per cent following a weekslong funk. It had dropped more than 12 per cent from its record set last month and fallen in eight of the nine previous days as its big momentum slowed.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: According to Garima Kapoor, Economist at domestic brokerage Elara Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, the US Fed will likely play a ‘cut-and-pause’ game in 2025 to meet its dual mandate of keeping US inflation under control and supporting the overall economic growth.
'The moderation in US inflation from Q2 and mid-CY25 is set to start the next phase of the cut cycle. We expect a 50 bps cut in CY25E, pushing the Fed funds rate to 4.00-4.25 per cent, which serves two purposes: 1) puts the rates closer to neutral, and 2) aids the US Fed to balance upside from tariff risks and capping inflationary impulses as well as keeping the growth intact," said Kapoor.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: “If the US Fed delivers a rate cut, it will only be to appease the market," said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. “The data, however, paints a different picture. Inflation is staging a comeback, and it’s stubborn. The US Fed knows it cannot afford to cut rates while prices are climbing and the job market remains resilient."
“Make no mistake: inflation remains a formidable threat," said Green. “Neither the US Fed nor financial markets can afford to underestimate its potential impact. Investors must prepare for volatility, adjust their strategies, and focus on assets that can withstand the pressures of a rapidly evolving economic landscape," he added.
This will be the last US Fed decision before President Joe Biden hands the White House to incoming Republican Donald Trump. Economists expect policymakers to signal fewer cuts in 2025. Low inflation is forecasted for 2025 as rent costs cool and the labour market slackens. However, it could be offset by higher tariffs and deportation of immigrants, which Trump promised.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: The CPI rose 0.3 per cent last month, the largest gain since April after advancing 0.2 per cent for four straight months. There was some encouraging news despite the high inflation. Rents, one of the stickier components of inflation, rose slowest in nearly 3 1/2 years.
The CPI report showed goods costs, excluding food and energy, climbed 0.3 per cent, the most since May 2023, fueled by household furnishings and apparel segments. The inflation data did not deter Wall Street from placing bets for another interest rate cut by the US Fed, with the policy verdict due next week.
Wall Street has almost fully priced in a quarter-percentage-point rate cut at the US Fed's December meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. According to CME FedWatch, the probability of a rate cut next week, as eyed by Wall Street traders, rose to 98 per cent after the inflation report was released. However, some analysts still expect the Fed to be more cautious on cutting than markets expect.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd ahead of US Fed verdict:
"Investors shunned stocks led by banking ahead of the outcome of the US rate decision with focus on the Fed chairman's commentary on inflation & growth outlook in the backdrop of worsening global economic situation. Domestic rupee continuing its downward trajectory and hitting fresh lows also dampened the sentiment, as extended fall could further worsen trade deficit and hit inflation going ahead."
US Fed Meeting LIVE: According to Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst APAC, VT Markets, ‘’The Fed’s decision and Powell’s tone will impact US equities, bonds, and the Dollar. A dovish outlook could push the S&P 500 higher, while a hawkish stance may trigger a pullback. Similarly, inflation risks or fewer rate cuts could strengthen the US dollar.
For India, the US dollar index plays a crucial role. A dovish Fed, signalling lower US rates, tends to boost Indian equities, particularly in financials, real estate, and mid-caps, as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) seek higher returns. Conversely, a hawkish Fed may strengthen the US dollar, leading to capital outflows, pressure on the Indian Rupee, and a NIFTY 50 correction. However, Indian IT sectors could benefit due to their global exposure to a stronger US dollar."
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Oil edged up on Wednesday as a drop in US crude inventories offered some support, although investors stayed cautious ahead of a potential interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and its projections for 2025.
Brent futures rose 53 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $73.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 54 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $70.62. The US Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point, but to signal a cautious approach to loosening monetary policy next year.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: According to Narinder Wadhwa, Director & CEO of SKI Capital, here are the broader implications for India due to the US Fed policy
1. Stock Markets
- Indian equity markets could see a boost as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) look for higher returns in emerging markets amidst a softening U.S. dollar.
- Rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, real estate, and infrastructure could particularly benefit from lower borrowing costs.
2. Geopolitical Sensitivity
Geopolitical risks, including those influencing crude oil prices, remain a wildcard. Any escalation could offset the benefits of a weaker dollar.
3. Policy Continuity Under New RBI Leadership
The incoming RBI Governor must strike a balance between supporting growth, anchoring inflation expectations, and managing global financial spillovers from the Fed’s easing cycle.
"The US Fed’s decision to cut rates will relieve the Indian economy by improving liquidity conditions and stabilizing the rupee. However, the new RBI Governor must carefully navigate domestic and global headwinds, particularly focusing on growth revival, fiscal discipline, and managing external shocks. Markets will closely watch how India aligns its monetary policy with evolving global dynamics in 2025," said Narinder Wadhwa, Director & CEO of SKI Capital.
Impact on the Indian Economy
1. Capital Flows and Currency Volatility
A Fed rate cut generally weakens the US dollar, potentially boosting capital inflows into emerging markets like India.
- The rupee may benefit from reduced capital outflows, stabilizing against the dollar after recent volatility.
2. Trade and Export Dynamics
- A weaker dollar could improve the competitiveness of Indian exports, particularly in sectors like IT services and pharmaceuticals, which benefit from a favourable exchange rate.
- However, subdued global growth, as indicated by the US Fed’s projections, could dampen overall demand for Indian exports.
3. Inflationary Pressures
- Increased foreign inflows and a stable rupee could help ease imported inflation, particularly in oil and commodities, which are crucial for India’s economy.
- A softer US dollar may lead to lower crude oil prices, easing fiscal and current account pressures.
4. RBI Policy Response
- The new RBI Governor will likely align India’s monetary policy with global trends.
- A Fed rate cut may prompt the RBI to maintain or accelerate its accommodative stance to support domestic growth amidst declining inflation.
- India’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could consider a rate cut in early 2025 to maintain policy parity and stimulate domestic demand.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst APAC, VT Markets says,
"The S&P 500 remains near all-time highs as markets await the US Federal Reserve's December 18 meeting, where a 25-basis-point rate cut is widely anticipated. Key focus areas include US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary on inflation, labour markets, and growth, which will shape expectations for 2025 monetary policy.
Recent economic data highlights US resilience, with unemployment steady at 4.2 per cent, Q3 GDP growth finalized at 2.8 per cent, and inflation rising modestly to 2.7% y/y. Retail sales rebounded sharply in November, signalling strong consumer spending.
The Fed’s updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP)will be pivotal, especially the dot plot. Due to economic strength and inflation risks, markets now anticipate only two rate cuts in 2025, down from four earlier. Any deviation in the Fed’s rate projections could significantly influence market sentiment."
US job growth surged in November 2024 after being severely hindered by hurricanes and strikes. Still, the unemployment rate's rise to 4.2 per cent pointed to an easing labour market that should allow the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again. The labour market's resilience drives the economy through strong consumer spending.
The Labor Department report showed a solid wage growth last month. The economy created 56,000 more jobs in September and October than previously estimated. According to the data, nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month after an upwardly revised 36,000 increase in October. Job growth averaged 173,000 per month over the past three months.
According to Labour Department data, the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week. Compared to the beginning of the year, more people continued to collect unemployment checks at the end of November as demand for labour cooled.
The initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 17,000 to an adjusted 242,000 for the week ended December 7. Though job growth accelerated in November after being severely constrained by strikes and hurricanes in October, the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2 per cent after holding at 4.1 per cent for two consecutive months.
According to analysts, an easing labour market makes it more likely that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates for the third time since embarking on its policy easing cycle in September, despite little progress in lowering inflation to its two per cent target in recent months.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: US stock indexes are drifting Wednesday as Wall Street waits for an announcement from the US Federal Reserve that could guide its direction into next year. The S&P 500 edged down 0.1 per cent to inch a bit further from its all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 79 points, or 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2 per cent.
Trading is likely to remain relatively quiet until the afternoon, when the expectation is for the Fed to deliver its third cut to interest rates of the year. After getting inflation nearly all the way down to its two per cent target from more than nine per cent, the Fed has been easing its main interest rate off a two-decade high to offer support for the slowing job market.
The big question is how much more the Fed will cut in 2025, and the hope is that US Fed Chair Jerome Powell may give some signals in his press conference following the announcement on interest rates. Fed officials will also unveil projections for where they see interest rates and the economy heading in upcoming years.
Expectations for cuts in 2025 have been diminishing, in part because inflation has recently picked up the pace. Worries are also high that President-elect Donald Trump’s preference for tariffs and other policies could further spur inflation, along with economic growth.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Wall Street's main indexes were poised for a higher open on Wednesday, as investors were optimistic about the US Federal Reserve's final rate decision of the year and awaited signals on whether policymakers will take a more cautious stance in 2025.
The US Fed is widely expected to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting. With a rate cut broadly priced in, the Fed's summary of economic projections (SEP), which includes the "dot plot" of rate projections, and comments from Chair Jerome Powell will be in focus for indications on the rate path in 2025.
US Treasury yields have ticked higher with the change in US Fed expectations, with the 10-year yield up past 4.4 per cent. Most rate-sensitive megacap stocks ticked higher in premarket trading, with AI giant Nvidia up 2.5 per cent after hitting an over two-month low on Tuesday.
Tesla, meanwhile, dropped 1.9 per cent after rising over 14 per cent in the last three sessions. Dow E-minis were up 181 points, or 0.42 per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were up 18 points, or 0.30 per cent and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 48.75 points, or 0.22 per cent.
Still, despite some jitters over future Fed policy, stocks are on track to end the year strong with the S&P 500 up nearly 27 per cent, the Nasdaq up nearly 34 per cent and the Dow up over 15 per cent. The rally has been fueled by technology companies that capitalized on the euphoria around artificial intelligence, the prospects of a lower rate environment and hope of pro-business policies from the incoming Donald Trump administration.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: FOMC Decision and Projections
- The US Fed’s anticipated rate cut signals its continued pivot to a more accommodative stance, aimed at stabilizing the US economy amidst easing inflation and rising geopolitical uncertainties.
- Projections for 2025 will guide global markets in understanding the US Fed’s long-term strategy, particularly with respect to managing growth and inflation.
Geopolitical Context
The US Fed’s decisions are occurring against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical risks, including ongoing Middle Eastern tensions and a shift in US presidential leadership. These factors may weigh heavily on the US Fed’s forward guidance.
Jerome Powell’s Outlook
- Powell’s commentary will likely focus on the transition of monetary policy amidst evolving global risks.
- Markets will scrutinize his assessment of recent inflation moderation, persistent geopolitical risks, and US labor market dynamics.
- His views on the US Fed’s pivot from tightening to easing in 2024 will set the tone for future monetary policy under new leadership.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: The US economy expanded at a healthy 2.8 per cent annual pace from July through September 2024 on strong consumer spending and a surge in exports. According to the ‘advance estimate’ from the Commerce Ministry's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), down from three per cent in Q2.
The slowdown was driven by a decline in private inventory and residential fixed investment, though stronger exports, consumer spending, and federal government spending partially offset it. Imports also saw an uptick.
US gross domestic product (GDP) — the economy’s output of goods and services — slowed from the April-July rate of three per cent. However, the GDP report still showed that the world’s largest economy is durable. Growth topped two per cent for eight of the last nine quarters.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Futures tracking Canada's main stock index edged up on Wednesday, mirroring their Wall Street peers, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day. December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2 per cent.
The US central bank is widely expected to reduce rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with market participants keeping a watch on the updated economic projections and US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for clues on the pace of future rate cuts.
US rate cuts generally benefit commodity prices, particularly precious and base metals, which could boost Canada's resource-heavy stock market. However, with a rate cut almost fully priced in, any hawkish tilt could lift the dollar and put pressure on commodity prices.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: This is the final planned interest rate decision before Democratic President Joe Biden makes way for Republican Donald Trump, whose economic proposals include tariff hikes, and the mass deportation of millions of undocumented workers.
These proposals, combined with the recent uptick in inflation data, have led some analysts to pare back the number of rate cuts they expect in 2025, predicting that interest rates will need to remain higher for longer.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Narinder Wadhwa, Managing Director & CEO SKI Capital on US Fed policy expectations--
The US Federal Reserve’s final policy meeting of 2024, expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut, will have implications beyond US borders, particularly for emerging markets like India. The timing of this decision coincides with the leadership transition to President-elect Donald Trump in the US with the likelihood of a change in guard at the US treasury also and for India, a newly appointed Governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Markets are in cautious mode ahead of US Fed meeting as investors look forward to the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections and Chair Powell’s press conference, which may indicate how aggressive it will be in cutting rates in 2025.
Markets are already discounting a pause in the January meeting and pricing in only a cumulative cut of about 50bps in 2025, much lower than the 100bps priced just a couple of months back.
Given the bearish positioning in the markets, any dovish signal from Powell will lift sentimentand may lead to a strong rebound throughout the rest of the year. On the other hand, hawkish signals may trigger further downside in the markets.
US Fed Meeting LIVE:
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Manish Bhandari, CEO and Portfolio Manager, Vallum Capital Advisors said,
“10-year treasury is signaling - It has moved higher after the first-rate cut means People are estimating that Inflation is going to be higher. This negates the probability of a Rate cut. Usually, 10 yr and 2 yr are good indicators of the rate cuts of the future. Hence we believe there is less probability of a rate cut."
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the third straight session on Wednesday as investors offloaded utility, capital goods and metal stocks amid foreign fund outflows. Investor sentiment remained subdued ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting
The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 502.25 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 80,182.20, taking its downtrend to the third day. During the day, it tanked 634.38 points or 0.78 per cent to 80,050.07.
As many as 2,563 stocks declined while 1,442 advanced and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE. The NSE Nifty declined 137.15 points or 0.56 per cent to 24,198.85.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Oil prices traded in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of a potential interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and its projections for 2025, while a draw in US crude inventories offered some support.
Lower rates decrease borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil. Brent futures rose 42 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $73.61 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 47 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $70.55 a barrel. The US Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point, but to signal a cautious approach to loosening monetary policy next year.
US Fed Meeting LIVE:US inflation accelerated for a second straight month in November 2024, reporting the steepest gain in the last seven months amid higher food prices and other sectors. US consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.7 per cent last month from a year ago, up slightly from 2.6 per cent in October.
The rise was said to be in line with economists' expectations. Progress in lowering inflation toward the US central bank's two per cent target has virtually stalled, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics report showing no improvement in the measure of underlying price pressures over the past four months.
In October, US CPI rose 2.6 per cent from a year earlier, up from 2.4 per cent in September, marking the first rise in annual inflation in seven months or the first acceleration on an annual basis since March. The latest inflation upticks have led some Wall Street experts to believe that the US Fed will go for fewer rate cuts in 2025 or even pause-and-cut to fulfil its dual mandate.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: Wall Street analysts widely expect the US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel to reduce the benchmark policy rate again after delivering its first rate cut since 2020 in September 2024. The new US federal fund rate currently sits at 4.50 per cent—4.75 per cent after the central bank slashed its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) during the November policy verdict.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: On December 18, according to the official Fed website, the commercial paper will be released at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), which is around 12.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).
And at 2 pm ET or 1 am IST, Powell will address the media on the FOMC's policy and interest rate decisions. You can catch live updates right here on Livemint. Livestreams will also be available on the Fed website and the Fed's official YouTube channel.
US Fed Meeting LIVE: The US Federal Reserve began its deliberations for the latest monetary policy decisions on Tuesday, December 17, and will announce its new benchmark interest rate decision on Wednesday, December 18. The US central bank will conduct its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting amid analysts' expectations of another quarter-point rate cut for the second straight time.