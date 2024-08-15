Hello User
Next Story
US Federal Reserve 'must go big with 50 bps interest rate cut in September' or risk recession: Experts

Nikita Prasad

  • Wall Street experts say that the US Federal Reserve must go big with a supersized 50 bps interest rate cut in the September meeting to get ahead of a ‘looming economic storm’.

(FILES)This file photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES

The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision in the previous Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the eighth straight meeting, in line with Wall Street estimates.

Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel ended its fifth policy-setting meeting for 2024 on July 31 and unanimously voted to keep the policy rate at the 23-year high. The US central bank has maintained borrowing rates steady for 12 straight months to bring down inflation in the world's largest economy.

Also Read: US Fed holds key rates elevated at two-decade high, Powell nods to possible September cut; 5 major takeaways

Powell on Wednesday set the stage for the central bank's first rate cut in four years, citing greater progress toward lower inflation and a cooler job market that no longer threatens to overheat the economy. Powell said if US inflation continues to fall, “a reduction in our policy rate could be on the table" when the Fed next meets in September.

"The broad sense of the committee is that the economy is moving closer to the point at which it will be appropriate to reduce our policy rate," he said, adding that there had been a "really significant decline in inflation, but we’re not quite at that point." In its policy statement, the Fed mentioned that US inflation has eased over the past year but ‘’remains somewhat elevated''.

Wall Street experts bet big for September rate cut

Wall Street has priced in a September rate cut with experts placing bullish bets over the policy action. The Federal Reserve must go big with a supersized 50 basis point interest rate cut in September to get ahead of a looming economic storm, warns the CEO of deVere Group.

The warning from deVere Group’s Nigel Green comes as consumer prices in the US inched up modestly last month, adding fuel to the widespread expectations that the Fed will begin easing its grip on interest rates.

The latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a modest 0.2% rise in the consumer price index for July, including a ‘core’ measure that strips out volatile food and energy prices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
