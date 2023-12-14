comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 13 2023 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.35 0.92%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 293.85 3.69%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 236.85 2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 455.6 0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 619.85 1.22%
Business News/ Economy / US Fed Policy: FOMC keeps key rates steady at 22-year high-mark, signals 75 bps of rate cuts from current level in 2024
Back Back

US Fed Policy: FOMC keeps key rates steady at 22-year high-mark, signals 75 bps of rate cuts from current level in 2024

 Livemint

US Federal Reserve Policy: Rate-setting FOMC led by Fed Chair Powell voted to keep the key interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5 per cent for the third straight meeting.

(FILES)This file photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILESPremium
(FILES)This file photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES

The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the third straight meeting, in line with Street estimates. 

The Fed's decision to keep its key lending rate between 5.25 - 5.50 per cent lets policymakers determine "the extent of any additional policy firming that may be appropriate," the US central bank said in a statement.

US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell-led FOMC was widely expected to keep the interest rate unchanged after having imposed the fastest string of rate hikes in four decades to fight stubbornly high inflation.

A near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now - with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range. 

 

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Dec 2023, 12:43 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App