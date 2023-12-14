US Fed Policy: FOMC keeps key rates steady at 22-year high-mark, signals 75 bps of rate cuts from current level in 2024
The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the third straight meeting, in line with Street estimates.