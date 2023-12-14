The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the third straight meeting, in line with Street estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fed's decision to keep its key lending rate between 5.25 - 5.50 per cent lets policymakers determine "the extent of any additional policy firming that may be appropriate," the US central bank said in a statement.

US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell-led FOMC was widely expected to keep the interest rate unchanged after having imposed the fastest string of rate hikes in four decades to fight stubbornly high inflation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now - with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range.

MORE TO COME {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.