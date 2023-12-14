Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / US Fed Policy: FOMC keeps key rates steady at 22-year high-mark, signals 75 bps of rate cuts from current level in 2024

US Fed Policy: FOMC keeps key rates steady at 22-year high-mark, signals 75 bps of rate cuts from current level in 2024

Livemint

  • US Federal Reserve Policy: Rate-setting FOMC led by Fed Chair Powell voted to keep the key interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5 per cent for the third straight meeting.

(FILES)This file photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES

The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the third straight meeting, in line with Street estimates.

The Fed's decision to keep its key lending rate between 5.25 - 5.50 per cent lets policymakers determine "the extent of any additional policy firming that may be appropriate," the US central bank said in a statement.

US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell-led FOMC was widely expected to keep the interest rate unchanged after having imposed the fastest string of rate hikes in four decades to fight stubbornly high inflation.

A near-unanimous 17 of 19 Fed officials project that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024 than it is now - with the median projection showing the rate falling three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range.

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.