The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and unanimously voted to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the fourth straight meeting, in line with Street estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US central bank has maintained its key overnight interest rate at the 23-year high mark since July, and said in its statement that it is unlikely to start cutting interest rates "until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably" toward two per cent.

The rate-setting panel also said the “risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance." The FOMC added that “In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central bank also reiterated its intention to continue reducing its balance sheet by as much as $95 billion per month.

In a post-policy press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back strongly on Wednesday on the idea that the central bank could cut rates in the spring, as many market participants have been expecting.

"I don’t think it’s likely the committee will reach a level of confidence by the time of the March meeting" to lower rates, “but that’s to be seen," Powell said, adding that a March cut is not the base case for policy makers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its December rate meeting, the Fed raised its economic outlook for the year ahead, and signaled it expects as many as three quarter-percentage-point rate cuts in 2024, sparking optimism in financial markets that the central bank could cut rates as soon as March. Hence, the Fed's language in the current policy verdict was a blow to investors who have been expecting rate cuts to start in March.

After raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March of 2022 in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to rising price pressures, the central bank has now kept the policy rate on hold since July as inflation edges closer to its target.

State of US economy Across the board, the US economy performed better than policymakers expected last year. US inflation fell more steeply, with the Fed’s favored measure ending the year at 2.6 per cent. The economy expanded more quickly, with gross domestic product climbing 2.5 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US jobs market was stronger, with the unemployment rate in December clocking in at 3.7 per cent, generally in line with where it was when Fed officials began raising rates in March 2022.

