comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 01 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.6 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.35 -0.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.95 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 566.2 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428 -0.13%
Business News/ Economy / US Fed Policy: FOMC votes unanimously to keep key rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5% for second straight meeting
Back Back

US Fed Policy: FOMC votes unanimously to keep key rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5% for second straight meeting

 Livemint , Written By Nikita Prasad

US Federal Reserve Policy: Rate-setting FOMC led by Fed Chair Powell voted unanimously to keep the key interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5 per cent for the second straight meeting as US inflation still remains below the 2-per cent target

The US Federal Reserve left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent. (Photo: AFP)Premium
The US Federal Reserve left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent. (Photo: AFP)

The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent. The Fed's decision to keep its benchmark lending rate between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent gives policymakers time to "assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the central bank said in a statement.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell-led FOMC was widely expected to keep the interest rate unchanged after having raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022 to the current 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range, despite persistent US inflation rate levels exceeding the central bank's target range while the US economy remains resilient.

The US central bank added that any future decisions on policy firming would "take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, as well as economic and financial developments." 

The gross domestic product (GDP) of the world's biggest economy expanded at an annualised rate of 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) first estimate.

 

MORE TO COME

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 11:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App