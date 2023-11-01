US Fed Policy: FOMC votes unanimously to keep key rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5% for second straight meeting
US Federal Reserve Policy: Rate-setting FOMC led by Fed Chair Powell voted unanimously to keep the key interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5 per cent for the second straight meeting as US inflation still remains below the 2-per cent target
The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent. The Fed's decision to keep its benchmark lending rate between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent gives policymakers time to "assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the central bank said in a statement.