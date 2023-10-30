US Fed preview: Rate hike or a pause? Experts weigh in
The US economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years, buoyed by strong consumer spending. Inflation has cooled off significantly but remains well above the Fed's 2 per cent inflation target.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady at a 22-year high in its policy meeting on October 31-November 1 even as the US economy remains resilient despite high interest rates while inflation still remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target level. In its last policy meeting, the Fed had left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent.