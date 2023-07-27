US Fed raises rates by 25 bps to highest level since 20011 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:41 AM IST
The US Federal Reserve raised its lending rate by 25 bps to 5.25-5.5% to tackle high inflation. Further increases are possible in the future.
The US Federal Reserve raised its lending rate on Wednesday by 25 bps to 5.25-5.5% on the expected lines. This brings US benchmark interest rates to the highest level since 2001 to tackle sticky, high inflation. The Fed chair Jerome Powell also hinted at a possibility of further increases, going ahead.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×