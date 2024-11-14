US Fed rate cut | First inflation uptick in seven months does little for Powell-led FOMC’s plans for Dec; here’s why

US inflation ticked higher in October 2024 amid higher costs for shelter after having slowed in September to their lowest pace since 2021, which led Wall Street to lower its bets for the US Federal Reserve's definite interest rate cuts in 2025. The data underscored the ongoing risks Fed policymakers face, trying to bring price pressures fully under control in the world's largest economy.

However, the report from Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday, November 13, which also showed underlying inflation continuing to run a little warmer in October, did not change expectations that the US Fed would deliver a third rate cut in December against the backdrop of a softening labor market.

US consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.6 per cent from a year earlier, up from 2.4 per cent in September, marking the first rise in annual inflation in seven months or the first acceleration on an annual basis since March. The US CPI rose 0.2 per cent for the fourth straight month in October when compared to September. Shelter accounted for over half of the overall monthly advance.

According to FX Market Analyst Kyle Chapman, at Ballinger Group, US CPI inflation matched expectations for an uptick to 2.6% in October, while core inflation held steady at 3.3%. Core inflation rose 0.28% on a month-on-month basis.

Monthly core inflation continues to trend well above 2%, and that stickiness will make it difficult for the Fed to continue cutting on a back-to-back basis. We haven’t seen any real disinflationary progress since the mid-summer.

That said, it is once again shelter-driven, which the Fed has flagged it’s not too concerned about, given the softer leading indicators and its high CPI weighting. The distribution of price rises also bodes well for a softer PCE print, as it is primarily the components that are lower PCE weighted that have been hotter in the CPI report.