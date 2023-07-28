US Fed rate hike: How is it going to influence RBI?

The US Federal Reserve has increased federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.5%—the highest level since 2001. Since the Fed sets the direction of interest rates globally, Mint examines what this means for India and what the future looks like.

Why did the US Fed increase the rate?

The federal funds rate is the rate at which commercial banks in the US lend money held with the Federal Reserve system to each other on an overnight basis. The Fed has raised this rate 11 times since March 2022. Before the hikes started, the rate had stood at 0-0.25%. The hikes have been carried out to control inflation which had been at decadal high levels in the aftermath of the pandemic. At higher interest rates, people will borrow and consume less and companies will borrow and expand less, hopefully bringing down retail inflation in general and wage inflation in particular.

Is the Fed done with rate hikes?

As Fed chairman Jerome Powell put it: “Some further rate increases will be appropriate this year." This is because the rate of inflation is still nowhere near the Fed’s favoured rate of 2%. When it comes to measuring retail inflation, the Fed follows the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, stripped of food and fuel items. In May, this core inflation stood at 4.6%, which was lower than the 4.7% in April, but still on the higher side. In fact, in May 2022, the core inflation had stood at 4.9%. This suggests that core inflation is falling at a slow pace, explaining why the Fed will continue to raise rates.

Why is inflation falling at a slow pace?

The covid-19 pandemic disrupted supply of goods, pushing up prices. The supplies have now eased. Nonetheless, they are not back to pre-pandemic level. Second, home prices shot up. Higher rates have led to the median home price falling by more than 13% from the peak level. The trouble is with wage inflation, which Powell feels is “still at a very strong level".

What does the future look like?

The Fed has forecast inflation to be at 3.9% by the end of this year and the federal funds rate at 5.6%. This implies two things. First, the Fed believes that inflation will continue to fall at a very slow pace. Second, there will be at least one more interest rate hike this year, with the Fed scheduled to meet three times more before the year ends. Also, the Fed believes that only by 2025 things will be back to normal, when it expects inflation to be at 2.2%, near its target of 2%. Clearly, high interest rates are here to stay.

What does this mean for India?

The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to meet in early August to decide on the monetary policy. With the Fed raising the rate, there is no way RBI can cut the repo rate, or the rate at which the central bank lends to banks, at its next meet. Also, vegetable price inflation may push retail inflation in June much above RBI’s target of 4%, which implies that the bank will look to maintain status quo and not cut rates. High EMIs will stay.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.