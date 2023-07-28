Economy
US Fed rate hike: How is it going to influence RBI?
Summary
- The Fed has raised this rate 11 times since March 2022.
The US Federal Reserve has increased federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.5%—the highest level since 2001. Since the Fed sets the direction of interest rates globally, Mint examines what this means for India and what the future looks like.
