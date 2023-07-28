US Fed rate hike: How is it going to influence RBI?

The Fed has forecast inflation to be at 3.9% by the end of this year and the federal funds rate at 5.6%. This implies two things. First, the Fed believes that inflation will continue to fall at a very slow pace. Second, there will be at least one more interest rate hike this year, with the Fed scheduled to meet three times more before the year ends. Also, the Fed believes that only by 2025 things will be back to normal, when it expects inflation to be at 2.2%, near its target of 2%. Clearly, high interest rates are here to stay.