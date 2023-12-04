US Fed, RBI gear up for their last policy meet of the year; will a pause continue? When to expect rate cuts?
Market participants are turning their attention to upcoming policy meetings of central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the US Federal Reserve.
Following the release of state election results, market participants are now turning their attention to the upcoming policy meetings of central banks. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to commence its three-day policy meeting on December 6, with the outcome due on December 8. Similarly, the US Federal Reserve is set to announce its policy outcome on December 13.