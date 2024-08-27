US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence in cutting interest rates for the first time in four years, saying that inflation was near the US central bank's two per cent target. This comes as India's Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is focused on withdrawal on accommodation, and the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) stance continues to be disinflationary until a durable alignment of headline inflation with the target is achieved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The time has come for policy to adjust," Powell said in his keynote speech at the Fed's annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Meanwhile, the RBI's rate-setting panel believes that food prices remain elevated, which may adversely affect core inflation. According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, food inflation pressures are showing little signs of abatement in the near term, and monetary policy has to remain vigilant to potential spillovers of food price pressures to the core components. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts on RBI policy stance amid US Fed's rate cut signals D-Street analysts said that the likelihood of the Federal Reserve opting for a substantial 50-basis point rate cut in September hinges on the central bank's assessment of the employment and inflation balance leading up to the meeting. Although indicators suggest a potential rate decrease, the odds of such a significant cut are still uncertain.

‘’Currently, traders estimate a 38 per cent chance of a 50-basis point reduction, up from an earlier expectation of 33 per cent, while a 25-basis point cut has a 62 per cent probability. In response to a potential Fed rate cut, Indian stocks that may benefit include those in the IT, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Auto, and Realty sectors,'' said Palka Arora Chopra, Director of Master Capital Services Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}