US Fed set to announce first rate cut in four years next month: How will it impact India's RBI policy? Experts weigh in

Nikita Prasad

  • US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced at Jackson Hole that ‘time has come’ to change policy, while the RBI's MPC is focused on bringing inflation to its target level

RBI is focused on bring inflation to its target level while the US Fed has indicated its first rate cut in four years coming up in September; Photo: Mint

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence in cutting interest rates for the first time in four years, saying that inflation was near the US central bank's two per cent target. This comes as India's Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is focused on withdrawal on accommodation, and the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) stance continues to be disinflationary until a durable alignment of headline inflation with the target is achieved.

“The time has come for policy to adjust," Powell said in his keynote speech at the Fed's annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

Meanwhile, the RBI's rate-setting panel believes that food prices remain elevated, which may adversely affect core inflation. According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, food inflation pressures are showing little signs of abatement in the near term, and monetary policy has to remain vigilant to potential spillovers of food price pressures to the core components.

Experts on RBI policy stance amid US Fed's rate cut signals

D-Street analysts said that the likelihood of the Federal Reserve opting for a substantial 50-basis point rate cut in September hinges on the central bank's assessment of the employment and inflation balance leading up to the meeting. Although indicators suggest a potential rate decrease, the odds of such a significant cut are still uncertain.

‘’Currently, traders estimate a 38 per cent chance of a 50-basis point reduction, up from an earlier expectation of 33 per cent, while a 25-basis point cut has a 62 per cent probability. In response to a potential Fed rate cut, Indian stocks that may benefit include those in the IT, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Auto, and Realty sectors,'' said Palka Arora Chopra, Director of Master Capital Services Ltd.

According to Chopra, a Fed rate reduction typically weakens the US dollar, increases liquidity, and lowers borrowing costs, positively impacting these sectors. ‘’The rate cuts will be welcomed positively by the Indian market because the RBI is following the US Federal Reserve's lead when it comes to interest rates, and their announcements will spur additional rate cuts in India, which will enhance liquidity, attract capital inflows, and strengthen the value of the rupee,'' added Chopra.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
