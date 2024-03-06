US Fed signals rate cuts in 2024; Powell says progress towards 2% inflation target ‘not assured’
‘If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year,’ said Powell.
US Federal Reserve still expects to reduce its benchmark interest rate later this year, however continued progress on lowering inflation to the two per cent target “is not assured", said Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, March 6, in comments to US lawmakers who will face voters in a charged presidential election year.