US Fed speech at Jackson Hole: US indices volatile post Powell's speech

Fed Speech Today: Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, prepared remarks for the Kansas City Fed's economic symposium on Friday. US benchmark indices opened in green on Friday's session. After rising earlier on remarks from Fed Chair Powell, US stock indices pare gains. At the time of writing this story at 20:00 IST, Dow Jones was flat at 34,123.52 level; S&P 500 index again was flat at 4,379.73 level; and NASDAQ Composite Index was up 0.20% at 13,488.44 level.

Dow Jones opened at 34,217.06 level and touched intraday high of 34,352.01 and low of 34,172.50. S&P 500 opened at 4,389.38 level and hit intraday high at 4,416.85 and low at 4,384.16. NASDAQ Composite Index opened at 13,514.37 level and touched intraday high of 13,633.42 and low of 13,496.08.

In comparison to a year ago, Powell acknowledged the economic environment is more favourable now. He did, however, highlight that the US central bank is prepared to increase rates further if necessary, pointing out that risks associated with a robust economy include the possibility of a reacceleration of inflation.

"At upcoming meetings, we will assess our progress based on the totality of the data and the evolving outlook and risks. Based on this assessment, we will proceed carefully as we decide whether to tighten further or, instead, to hold the policy rate constant and await further data. Restoring price stability is essential to achieving both sides of our dual mandate. We will need price stability to achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all," said Chair Jerome H. Powell.

The remarks are in line with forecasts that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its meeting on 19–20 September, with a possible increase later in the year.

The Fed chief said central bankers will be monitoring the statistics to determine their next course of action, adding that robust growth and a rebound in labour market strength may call for a greater response.

“Additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy," added Powell.

Now that interest rates are high enough to be "restrictive," inflation and growth are being hampered. Powell stated that real interest rates "are now positive and well above mainstream estimates of the neutral policy rate," adding that "we cannot identify with certainty the neutral rate of interest."

“Two percent is and will remain our inflation target," Jerome Powell said.

