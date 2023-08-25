US Fed speech at Jackson Hole: US indices volatile post Powell's speech

US Fed speech at Jackson Hole: US indices volatile post Powell's speech2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Fed Speech Today: Fed Chair Powell says rates may increase further if necessary due to risks of reaccelerating inflation.
Fed Speech Today: Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, prepared remarks for the Kansas City Fed's economic symposium on Friday. US benchmark indices opened in green on Friday's session. After rising earlier on remarks from Fed Chair Powell, US stock indices pare gains. At the time of writing this story at 20:00 IST, Dow Jones was flat at 34,123.52 level; S&P 500 index again was flat at 4,379.73 level; and NASDAQ Composite Index was up 0.20% at 13,488.44 level.