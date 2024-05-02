US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high: 5 key highlights
The US central bank has maintained its key overnight interest rate at the 23-year high mark since July 2023, and intends to hold steady until inflation cools to target level
The US Federal Reserve announced its third interest rate decision for 2024 today (May 1), after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where it unanimously voted to leave the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the sixth straight meeting, which was broadly in line with Wall Street estimates and market analysts.