The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that the US non-farm payrolls increased by 272,000 for the month, considerably higher than the Wall Street consensus of 190,000 and well above April’s comparatively muted gain of 165,000. In addition, average hourly earnings rose 4.1 per cent over the past 12 months, more than expected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With labour supply dropping, average hourly earnings grew, rising by 0.4 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in May from 0.2 per cent in April. Overall, the robust pace of hiring will likely work to force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to retain its guidance of keeping rates elevated and maintaining status quo in the policy meeting, according to ICICI Bank.

Market analysts said that beyond signaling a still-vibrant labor market, the data at the very least adds to the narrative that the US Fed does not have to rush to lower interest rates. As such, futures traders cut bets on rate cuts which meant a stronger US dollar for now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’Pricing in Fed funds futures pointed to almost no chance of a reduction at either the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on Wednesday or on July 30-31. From there, pricing indicates about a 50-50 chance of a September move, and only about a 43 per cent probability that the Fed will follow up with a second cut before the end of the year,'' said Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst, APAC - VT Markets.

DXY and UST yields moved sharply higher, responding to the robust hiring figures. The US consumer price-based inflation (CPI) release will work as a pivotal driver for price action in the near-term, according to brokerages.

