The US Federal Reserve will meet for its next monetary policy verdict on December 17, 2024, to deliberate on its next set for the interest rate decisions. Last week, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the Fed could slowly reduce its key rate while maintaining a healthy economy.

“We’re not quite there on inflation, but we’re making progress,” Powell said. “We can afford to be a little more cautious.” Powell said the central bank is seeking to “recalibrate” its rate to a lower setting, one more in line with tamer inflation.

US Fed officials have clarified that they expect inflation to fluctuate along a bumpy path even as it gradually cools toward its target level. In speeches last week, several of the central bank’s policymakers stressed that inflation had already fallen so far that keeping their benchmark rate quite as high was no longer necessary.

In September, the US Fed slashed its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, by a sizable half-point. It followed that move with a quarter-point rate cut in November. Those cuts lowered the central bank’s key rate to 4.6 per cent, down from a four-decade high of 5.3 per cent.

Typically, the US Fed cuts rates to try to stimulate the economy to maximize employment, yet not so much as to drive inflation high. However, the US economy appears to be in solid shape. It grew at a 2.8 per cent annual pace in the July-September quarter, bolstered by consumer spending. That has led some Wall Street analysts to suggest that the Fed doesn’t actually need to cut its key rate further.