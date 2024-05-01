US Fed to unveil third policy decision for 2024 today: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs expect first rate cut in July; here's why
US Fed is widely expected to hold key interest rates steady till September, however, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs see early rate cuts on the cards.
Global investment banking and brokerage majors JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs still expect the US Federal Reserve to cut key interest rates as early as July 2024, despite the policy stance being hawkish and US inflation levels far away from the two per cent target. According to a report by CNN, market observers clearly have divergent views on interest rates.