The United States Federal Reserve hiked interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since the 2020 outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and said there could be another six hikes this year if inflation remains high. This comes at a time when economists warn that if inflation does not begin to subside in response to these initial moves, policymakers will end up raising rates too high, sending the economy into a recession and financial markets into a slump, as per news agency ANI report.

