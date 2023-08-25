US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech: 5 key takeaways2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:22 PM IST
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday mentioned that the central bank is prepared to increase the benchmark rates further and keep the borrowing costs high until inflation comes in the target range of 2%. During his address at the Jackson Hole symposium, Jerome Powell mentioned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and COVID-related supply bottlenecks were the primary drivers of headline inflation around the world since early 2022.