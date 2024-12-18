US Federal Reserve’s FOMC Meeting announcement today — when and where to watch

The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to announce the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) interest rate and policy decision later today on December 18.

Here's a look at when and where you can watch the live stream and what the market expects from this policy meeting.

When To Watch FOMC Meet? On December 18, according to the official Fed website, the commercial paper will be released at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), which is around 12.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

And at 2 pm ET or 1 am IST, Powell will address the media on the FOMC's policy and interest rate decisions.

Where To Watch FOMC Meet Live Stream? You can catch live updates right here on Livemint.

Livestreams will also be available on the Fed website and the Fed's official YouTube channel.

FOMC Meet — Expectations The US Fed began its deliberations for the latest monetary policy decisions today, December 17, and the FOMC will announce its new benchmark interest rate decision today.

Wall Street analysts widely expect the rate-setting panel to reduce the benchmark policy rate again after delivering its first rate cut since 2020 in September 2024. The US federal fund rate currently sits at 4.50 per cent — 4.75 per cent after the central bank slashed its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) during the November policy verdict.

“Widespread pessimism prevails across all sectors ahead of key policy decisions from the US Fed, BoJ, and BoE. While the market has already factored in a 25 bps cut from the US Fed, it remains vigilant for any hawkish signals,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Bank of England (BoE) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) will also unveil interest rate decisions this week.