'Don't think it's likely…' US Fed Chair Jerome Powell on March rate cut: 10 key highlights from FOMC meeting outcome
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that ‘almost everyone’ on the 19-person FOMC was in favor of a cut in 2024, but that move was unlikely as soon as the next meeting in March.
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to keep interest rates unchanged for the fourth straight meeting, as was widely expected. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) unanimously voted to hold the policy rate at the 23-year high, in the range of 5.25% - 5.50%. This was the US central bank’s first policy-setting meeting of the year 2024.