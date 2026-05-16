US Federal Reserve names Jerome Powell interim chief amid leadership transition: ‘Action consistent with past practice’

The Federal Reserve on Friday announced that Jerome Powell will serve as interim chair of its Board of Governors until his successor Kevin Warsh is formally sworn in. Powell’s four-year term as chair concludes on Friday. Although the US Senate has already confirmed Warsh as the next Fed chief, he will assume office only after taking the official oath of office.

“This temporary action to name the incumbent as chair pro tempore is consistent with past practice during similar transitions between chairs,” the Fed said.

The board voted 5-1 in favor of the designation, with Fed Governor Stephen Miran voting against the action and Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman abstaining.

A Fed spokesperson declined to comment on when Warsh may be sworn in.

President Donald Trump must sign Warsh’s official commission before he assumes the role. The incoming Fed chief has also pledged to divest sizable financial assets before taking office.

In a joint statement, Bowman and Miran said they supported Powell’s temporary designation, but said it should only be for a limited time.

“Given that we have a confirmed nominee who will soon be sworn in, in our view, the election of a chair pro tempore should be limited to a finite time period of at least a week (but we would support a period up to a month to allow for possible delay),” they said.

If the incoming chair isn’t sworn in during that time, Bowman and Miran added, the temporary designation should be subject to renewal by another vote of the Fed board “or potential presidential action.” They said they discussed the matter with the Fed’s general counsel.

“Given that we do not support an unlimited timeframe for temporary chair designation, we cannot support this action,” they said.

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