US Fed Reserve Policy: FOMC doubles US GDP growth projection to 2.1% from 1% for 20231 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:57 AM IST
Fed policymakers have raised the US gross domestic product (GDP) projection to 2.1 per cent this year, a notable upgrade from the 1 per cent growth projected in June, and expanding by 1.5 per cent next year.
The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision on September 20, after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent. Fed policymakers have raised the US gross domestic product (GDP) projection to 2.1 per cent this year, a notable upgrade from the 1 per cent growth projected in June, and expanding by 1.5 per cent next year.