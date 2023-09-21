Hello User
Business News/ Economy / US Fed Reserve Policy: FOMC doubles US GDP growth projection to 2.1% from 1% for 2023

US Fed Reserve Policy: FOMC doubles US GDP growth projection to 2.1% from 1% for 2023

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 12:57 AM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

  • Fed policymakers have raised the US gross domestic product (GDP) projection to 2.1 per cent this year, a notable upgrade from the 1 per cent growth projected in June, and expanding by 1.5 per cent next year.

File image: US Federal Reserve at Washington DC

The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision on September 20, after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent. Fed policymakers have raised the US gross domestic product (GDP) projection to 2.1 per cent this year, a notable upgrade from the 1 per cent growth projected in June, and expanding by 1.5 per cent next year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel also updated members' forecasts for a range of economic indicators, from inflation to growth, as well as expectations of future interest rate policy.

FOMC members left the median projection for interest rates at the end of this year between 5.50 and 5.75 percent, keeping the possibility of another quarter percentage point hike before the end of the year to tackle inflation.

At the same time, they raised their forecast for where interest rates will be next year by half a percentage point, suggesting the Fed expects they will have to stay significantly higher for longer in order to bring inflation down to target.

21 Sep 2023, 12:57 AM IST
